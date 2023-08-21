Teen injured, arrested after attempting to carjack off-duty BPD officer

Police have made an arrest in connection to an attempted armed carjacking in Northeast Baltimore.

It all began early Monday morning, around 2:55 a.m., an off-duty Baltimore City Police officer was parked in the 1300 block of Walker Avenue.

Moments later, a vehicle pulled up alongside him.

According to police, the person in the vehicle revealed a firearm and approached the officer's vehicle in an attempt to carjack him.

The officer then pulled out his duty weapon and fired in the direction of the suspect. The suspect returned to his vehicle and fled the scene.

The vehicle the suspect was driving was later located abandoned at the intersection of Loch Raven Boulevard and Walker Avenue.

Police say the vehicle was determined stolen in Baltimore City on August 20.

Later that morning, police were called to the 200 block of East Lafayette Avenue for reports of a shooting.

While speaking with the victim, a 15-year-old male, he confessed to being involved in the attempted carjacking and was shot during that incident.

The teen was arrested and taken to juvenile booking.

The off-duty officer has been placed on routine administrative leave during the investigation.