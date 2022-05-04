Carjacking of cop leads to crash

BALTIMORE, Md. — Evidence from the black, unmarked police sedan still litters the median on E. Cromwell Street where the vehicle flipped with three suspects inside it as Sean Powers sat at the intersection on his way to an Orioles game.

“I heard a screech and I looked over to my right, and I just see this cop car out of control does like three flips and that was pretty much it. Kept on going,” said Powers.

Police say just after 6:00 on Tuesday evening, three men carjacked an on-duty police detective at a strip of businesses just around the corner from the Southern District precinct.

Police say the three suspects took off in the officer’s vehicle and headed for the Hanover Street Bridge as the officer fired his weapon when they took off.

The detective was wearing a polo with the department’s insignia on it and credentials dangling from his neck, although his car was unmarked.

“I don’t even think they knew he was a cop, for real. You know what I mean?” said Butch Allen, as he sat in his vehicle in the parking lot where it happened. “But that carjacking… I mean they carjack, but what do they do with it?”

In this instance, they ran with it, but barely made it across the bridge before wiping out.

Police arrested two of the suspects, 23-year-old Trevor Gardner and an unidentified 16-year-old male, while the third suspect disappeared on foot and remains at large.

Ironically, Powers, who works at Package Deals Plus, narrowly missed being on the front end of the incident as well.

He now realizes he had just left the business in the same center where the officer was carjacked a matter of seconds before it happened.

“Yes, it’s a little eerie feeling,” said Powers, “All of these scenarios could have happened. You could have left a little later. Caught in a crossfire, yada yada, so I’m still breathing. I’m here.”

