Nonprofit hopes to change narrative of how Baltimore youth are portrayed

BALTIMORE — One group of local youth shared their stories of their hopes and dreams with the public Wednesday night through the reading of a book they created.

They say it’s a way they celebrate Black history all year, not just for one month.

And it’s a way they want to celebrate their present and their future.

The students between 12 and 18 are native to Baltimore, grew up in Perkins and are now they’re setting their own standards of what they want to accomplish.

They stood in front of a crowd to share their excerpts from the book they created called Remember My Name: Our Stories.

12 of the 15 members from the Perkins Youth Council created the book. They describe who they are, where they're from and what they'd like to see changed, sharing their hopes and dreams.

"I hope that I can change how things work around in Baltimore and not just have to see a bunch of violence everywhere you look,” said Ricky Eberhart Jr., who is a member of Perkins Youth Council.

Ricky Eberhart Jr. says he hopes the book changes the narrative of how Baltimore youth are portrayed. "I hope they can see there's a lot of good going around and not all people are violent and want to do bad things.”

The Perkins Youth Council was created a year ago to help children whose families were displaced due to the Perkins Home redevelopment. Partnering with the nonprofit Urban Strategies, they help youth move in a positive direction.

This gives them a voice to share their stories so people don't forget their name.

Ricky's dad says he's noticed positive growth from his son not only in the public, but also in school since joining the youth council.

"He's more active in the community outside of school, he's talking to more youth and he can speak up more for himself. Since he's been in the program, we've seen an increase in his grades,” said Ricky Eberhart.

Creating this book is just one more way being part of the council highlights the excellence in these kids, giving them the chance to set the standard they want to be remembered.

They’re also using this book as a fundraiser. They are selling each book for $10 trying to collect money for a college visit they want to go on this summer as well as other fun activities like a bounce house and places to play games.

If you'd like to buy a book head to Urban Strategies in Baltimore at 1200 Gusryan Avenue or call 443-470-8983.