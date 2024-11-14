New community meeting set for "Luskin's Hill" apartment plan

TOWSON, Md. — The public will soon have another chance to make their voices heard about a large apartment complex planned for Towson's "Luskin's Hill."

A community input meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 19, on the project, which is called "Towson Overlook."

The meeting is for an amendment to the original plan, according to Baltimore County's website.

It comes almost a year afterthe first community input meeting, which brought out many concerned residents in December 2023.

The plan would put hundreds of apartments on the steep hill overlooking Cromwell Bridge Road, off of the narrow, winding Mylander Lane.

Another apartment complex is also proposed to replace Dayts Inn Hotel, closer to the Loch Raven Boulevard/Joppa Road intersection.

The Nov. 19 community input meeting will be held at Towson United Methodist Church, 501 Hampton Lane.