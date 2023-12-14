Caves valley partners receive backlash over development plans on Luskin's Hill

TOWSON, Md. — A potential new development project on Luskin’s Hill is creating a lot of buzz in Towson, many people opposing the plans before the developer even presented them.

Phil Dorsey who has been living in the area for 15 years says he hopes the developers really listen to the people's concerns.

“I’m not super optimistic if our insight isn’t considered hopefully it’s just not a place for them to let us blow off steam and they move forward with their plans," says Phil Dorsey.

The developers, Caves Valley Partners, plan to build 600 apartments.

A total of three buildings each 5 stories high with 1, 2 and some 3 bedroom apartments.

The project also includes 2 parking garages and a pool.

“The structure isn’t there, what about water, sewer, roads. are they going to put another exit onto 695," says Kim Stansbury.

Most people are concerned about the area. its on a hill with only two access points, one of them, a winding road from Crowmwell Bridge Road, the other road is the narrow Mylander Lane which connects to the Joppa Road corridor.

“And they proposed about 300 car trips a day up this narrow road or up the switch back hill, I can’t see how that will fit school buses and the amount of traffic," Phil says.

The main concern is about the kids.

People expressed concerns about how they will get to and from school.

That's because they say the kids living there would have to walk, they also say there's a huge problem with overcrowding in the schools.

“A major concern is the overcrowding of schools. The schools in the area are 100 percent overcrowded right now. Hampton elementary, Pleasant Planes, Cromwell Valley all in this vicinity. Loch Raven high school overcrowded so where are they going to go," says Sam Wahbe.

The project is in the very early preliminary stages, there are still a lot of details the developer has to work out.

They now have a year before they have to present finalized plans to the county.

Then of course the county will have to approve it before anything is done.