"New era for Loch Raven": Apartments proposed to replace Towson's Days Inn

TOWSON, Md. — A plan is underway to turn Towson's Days Inn hotel - which is being called "the source of some problems in recent years" - into a new apartment complex.

The project is called Loch Raven Overlook and would have 122 apartment units.

It's set to be reviewed by Baltimore County on Oct. 1.

The developersnoted:

There have been issues with crime at the hotel/motel and the area that the proposed development will address in part because the development team is highly experienced in the development and management of high quality affordable rental housing across Maryland.

RELATED | Concerns surrounding the Joppa-Loch Raven area, what's next for the corridor?

They also said the complex will include "green initiatives" in the design, and that "the landscaped pedestrian and vehicular linkages will constitute the beginning of a new era for Loch Raven."

The developers originally sent an application in March to build the project, which is a "planned unit development" (PUD).

A PUD is a mixed-use development that must be specially approved by the County Council.

The crossroads of Joppa and Loch Raven is a busy intersection, right off of I-695. The developers wrote that they don't expect the apartments to negatively affect the roads because "this is a redevelopment of an existing hotel/motel and residents will be encouraged to utilize public transportation."

RELATED | 600 apartments proposed for Towson's "Luskins Hill"

They also say that it "will provide much needed revitalization to an area that has been targeted for residential use for years."

The proposed Loch Raven Overlook community will take advantage of this underutilized site in a comprehensive manner that will create a viable and beneficial use of the property in accordance with the needs of the community and the goals of the County.