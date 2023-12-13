600 apartments proposed for Towson's "Luskins Hill"

TOWSON, Md. — A large apartment complex is proposed for the prominent and busy part of Towson, known informally as "Luskin's Hill" and officially as Towson Overlook.

The property is at the top of a large hill off of Cromwell Bridge Road; the narrow Mylander Lane connects it with the busy Joppa Road corridor.

WMAR Plan showing proposed buildings for Towson Overlook



This proposal would rebuild the Towson Overlook center, which currently includes The Big Screen Store/Sofa Store. Pet+E.R. recently moved to Cockeysville, and Fit! Gym recently closed there.

A community input meeting is scheduled for Wednesday night about the plan to build 600 apartment units, with parking garages and a pool, at the site.

The plan submitted to Baltimore County shows two, five-story apartment buildings of 300 units each, with several courtyards and two parking garages.

The developer is Caves Valley Partners, known for building high-profile local projects like Towson Row and Towson Station, and redeveloping Cross Street Market.

Another apartment complex, 1274 at Towson, was recently built off of Mylander Lane. The Wawa store and gas station was also another major addition to that area, five years ago.

The community input meeting isset for 7 p.m. tonight at the Towson library, 320 York Road.