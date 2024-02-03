New ace RHP Corbin Burnes ‘excited’ to join Orioles

BALTIMORE — Catch your breath after a wild week in Baltimore sports.

We won't talk about what happened at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday. On Tuesday, we learned the Orioles would have new owners. And a few days after that, they got Corbin Burnes in a trade.

The Orioles acquired a top-of-the-line righthander to lead the rotation; a three-time All Star who has hurled at least 200 strikeouts each of the last three seasons.

On a Friday afternoon Zoom call with the media, Burnes made his first comments as a member of his new club. Behind him on the wall: his Cy Young Award.

"Excited to be a part of the Baltimore organization - having won over 100 games last year, it's a good young group. Lot of young guys that have come up and done well the last couple years," Burnes said.

He told reporters he was "shocked" he was traded, but said he was looking forward to playing at Camden Yards.

"You've got a lot of good young defenders behind you," Burnes continued, "Guys that are eager to play. Guys that are hungry to go out and win. So it's an exciting team, if I'm going out there doing my job, those guys are going out there doing their job, it's going to create a lot of success in a division that's obviously full of a lot of good baseball teams."

And what a week it's been for this baseball team. It was sold to a group of investors including David Rubenstein, former Mayor Kurt Schmoke, and Cal Ripken, Jr., among others.

O's fans can't wait for late March.

"Great for the o's. Really excited that we got a top-of-the-pitching-staff pitcher. Former Cy Young winner, what's not to like? said Rich Gorman, an Orioles fan.

Orioles General Manager Mike Elias told the media he had been going after Burnes this whole offseason.

"This is something that we and the Brewers talked about," Elias said, "I think it's a great trade for both sides."

55 days until Opening Day, as of the writing of this article. But who's counting?

Pitchers and Catchers report on February 14, followed by position players on the 19th.