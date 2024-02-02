Watch Now
Baltimore Orioles acquire pitcher Corbin Burnes in Milwaukee trade

AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Corbin Burnes delivers during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Sept. 4, 2023. The Brewers reached deals with 2021 NL Cy Young Award winner Burnes, two-time All-Star closer Devin Williams and shortstop Willy Adames on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, to avoid going to arbitration with all three players. <br/>
Posted at 9:26 PM, Feb 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-01 21:26:13-05

BALTIMORE — More good news for Orioles fans!

On Thursday, the organization announced the acquisition of right-handed pitcher Corbin Burnes from the Milwaukee Brewers.

Burnes is a three-time All-Star and 2021 National League Cy Young Award winner. He led the NL with 243 strikeouts in 2022, becoming the first Brewer in franchise history to lead the league.

The package trade also includes shortstop Joey Ortiz and left-hander DL Hall.

This announcement comes one day after the long-time owners, the Angelos family, agreed to sell the franchise to a group including billionaire private equity investor David Rubenstein for $1.725 billion.

