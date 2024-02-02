Baltimore Orioles acquire pitcher Corbin Burnes in Milwaukee trade

BALTIMORE — More good news for Orioles fans!

On Thursday, the organization announced the acquisition of right-handed pitcher Corbin Burnes from the Milwaukee Brewers.

Burnes is a three-time All-Star and 2021 National League Cy Young Award winner. He led the NL with 243 strikeouts in 2022, becoming the first Brewer in franchise history to lead the league.

The package trade also includes shortstop Joey Ortiz and left-hander DL Hall.

This announcement comes one day after the long-time owners, the Angelos family, agreed to sell the franchise to a group including billionaire private equity investor David Rubenstein for $1.725 billion.