National Black Business Month: French Toast Connection

BALTIMORE — In celebration of National Black Business Month, WMAR kicks off our 2024 coverage with a chef who’s put her own gourmet twist on the brunch staple, french toast.

Donvenia "Chef French" Jackson got her nickname even before people knew of her catering company, "The French Toast Connection."

"When I would meet people, they would never remember [my real name], but they would remember that I did French toast, so they would just call me ‘French’.. so it just kinda stuck."

Randall Newsome Donvenia "Chef French" Jackson with her mom Marvenia Hubbard

In 2017, the East Baltimore native started catering to give the classic treat a more elevated presentation. She calls the way she cooks and presents the classic treat "ultra decadent."

Donvenia "Chef French" Jackson One of Chef French's specialty French toast dishes plated up for an event

"I personally felt like french toast was my favorite of the brunch staples, and it always gets undeserved and overlooked," Donvenia said.



Clients and customers are usually drawn in by the French toast, but often get a taste of more of her skill set, showcased with other attractions like her shrimp and grits and 7-cheese Macaroni and Cheese.

French Toast Connection French Toast Connection's 7-cheese Mac & Cheese

After starting her brand in Atlanta, she came back home to bring the experience to her hometown, and every time you see her in the kitchen, you'll spot her mom, Marvenia Hubbard, right beside her.

"She loves her work so much," Marvenia said about her daughter. "She wants everything perfect. She wants her customers pleased."

Donvenia talks about what it's like to carry out her dream with her mom as her extra set of eyes, ears, and hands.

Randall Newsome Donvenia "Chef French" Jackson and her mom Marvenia Hubbard

"To ride this ride with [my mom], for as long as I can, I just want her by my side the whole time," Donvenia said.

"[Every day] I will be with my daughter in that kitchen," Marvenia added. "Wherever she goes, I go."

When asked about the 'Connection' part of her business, Chef French took the opportunity to break down why not only being a black-owned business, but supporting others like her is something she champions for.

"That’s something that I’m really passionate about," Donvenia said. "We are absolutely stronger together. We face the most challenges collectively, so it makes the most sense for us collectively to push forward."

To bookFrench Toast Connection for an event or private catering, use any of the contact information below:

French Toast Connection

Phone: 706-688-9284 (text or call)

Email: gettoastedatl@gmail.com

Website: www.frenchtoastconnection.com [frenchtoastconnection.com]

IG: @frenchtoastconnection

Facebook: French Toast Connection