MPT wins Emmy for its role in the PBS Kids' show that celebrates neurodiversity, "Carl the Collector"

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Carl the raccoon loves collecting things.

He has a collection of marbles, bouncy balls and stickers. His collections bring him joy and also help him to problem-solve in a neurotypical world.

Carl is on the autism spectrum. He's the first main character in a show to have autism and his story plays out in the hit PBS Kids show, Carl the Collector.

"And while the show doesn't focus solely on autism, it focuses on the meaning of friendship and the importance of supporting others who are different than you and being kind to each other," said Krista Respass, the senior managing director of early childhood education services at Maryland Public Television (MPT).

Some of Carl's other friends are also neurodivergent. Lotta the fox also has autism, which presents differently as a girl. Forrest the squirrel has ADHD. The show follows their friendships and navigating a world that doesn't always think, feel or talk like them.

"It really is a lot of those PBS Kids values, things that we want to teach our kids very early on so that they really approach people who are different than them with open minds and open hearts," said Respass.

Respass and her team at MPT helped develop the online supplemental resources and guides that go with each episode, meant for parents and educators alike to use.

"We want to use the screen media with purpose, digital media with purpose and intention but it’s important to have the resources to move that into real life, hands-on experience that’s how young kids really learn the best," Respass said.

And those educational tools won Respass and the team of "Carl the Collector" the Children's and Family Emmy for most outstanding public service initiative.

Megan Knight Krista Respass with the Children and Family's Emmy for Most Outstanding Public Service Initiative for the PBS Kids' show, Carl the Collector.

Deborah Farmer Kris is a child development expert and advisor to PBS shows, like Carl. She says she is constantly hearing from families about how authentic the show is, which she believes is due in part to some of those who work on the show being neurodivergent. For example, the voice of Carl, Kai Barham, has autism.

"I hear from adults who are autistic who say, I wish I had this when I was younger. I feel like there has just been such a swell of like, this is just a delightful show in general for everybody," said Kris.

"It's really fun, it's funny, it's big-hearted, and also, it's an opportunity for conversations that, you know, people are struggling with how to have those conversations or are looking for more representation."

"It's just a wonderful opportunity for children who are on the spectrum to see themselves reflected authentically, but also for those who are not to see that... I might encounter someone one day and its okay and we can be friends and think about things differently," said Respass.

To watch an episode and find the supplemental educational tools, click here.