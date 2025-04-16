Mother of woman murdered by undocumented immigrant criticizes senator's trip to El Salvador

WASHINTON, D.C. — After a jury convicted an undocumented migrant in the murder of a Maryland woman earlier this week, her mother is now criticizing a U.S. senator's attempts to intervene in a deportation case that's become a political flashpoint.

"Why are we not protecting the American citizens? It's just common sense. Why are we not protecting our children?" Patty Morin, mother of Rachel Morin, said.

On Wednesday, Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Maryland) flew to El Salvador, the same country that now-convicted murderer Victor Martinez-Hernandez is from, to check in on Kilmar Abrego-Garcia after his deportation was deemed improper by the courts.

A jury found Martinez-Hernandez guilty of kidnapping, raping and murdering Rachel Morin in August 2023 on Monday. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Morin said she saw no remorse on his face during the entire two week trial.

She shared the "gruesome" details of the case including the appearance of her daughter's largest head wound "where the skull is shattered the way that you would crush an eggshell."

"Why should we allow people like this, who are violent criminals, who have no conscious at all to murder our mothers, our sisters, our daughters? I don't understand why there's any kind of problem with this," Morin said. "I want to preserve life. That's the only reason why I have spoken about Rachel all this time."

Morin went on to condemn Van Hollen's lack of acknowledgment in her daughter's case and last-minute trip that could potentially cost taxpayer money.

"To bring back someone that's not even an American citizen, why does that person have more right than I do or my daughter or my grandchildren?" she said.

"The country hears you loud and clear," Leavitt said after hugging her following her speech.

ICE Baltimore arrested Abrego-Garcia on March 12 due to alleged gang ties and deported him three days later to a notorious Salvadorian prison, despite a prior order from a judge that he not be returned to his home country due to safety concerns.

The White House says Garcia is a member of the MS-13 gang and most recently accused him of domestic abuse, posting a protective order filed by his wife.

Leavitt stated when arrested, Garcia was wearing a sweatshirt with rolls of money covering the "ears, mouth and eyes of presidents of various currency denominations" a "known MS-13 gang symbol" and was with two "well-known" members of the gang.

The executive branch says they cannot retrieve Garcia despite the Supreme Court upholding a lower court's order to facilitate his return.

