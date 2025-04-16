Trump's Homeland Security shares 2021 protective order against Abrego-Garcia filed by his wife

BALTIMORE — The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is doubling down on defending its deportation of Kilmar Armando Abrego-Garcia, an undocumented Salvadoran man, who the White House claims is a member of the murderous MS-13 gang.

Last month ICE agents arrested Abrego-Garcia in Baltimore, where he lived with his wife and child, both of whom are American citizens.

Due to his alleged gang ties, Abrego-Garcia was sent to a notorious Salvadoran prison, even though an immigration judge previously barred his return there over potential safety concerns.

The Trump Administration has expressed extreme frustration with how media outlets have portrayed Abrego-Garcia as a "Maryland Father or Maryland Man," deported to El Salvador.

Trump and his cabinet have tried turning the focus away from their self admitted error of deporting Abrego-Garcia, instead painting him as a foreign terrorist involved in human trafficking.

RELATED: Trump Admin uses Rachel Morin verdict to slam Abrego-Garcia controversy on X

On Wednesday the U.S. Department of Homeland Security posted on X, a copy of a Temporary Protective Order, Abrego-Garcia's wife, Jennifer Vasquez, filed against him in May of 2021.

Online court records out of Prince George's County show a district court judge granted Vasquez an interim and temporary restraining order, requiring Abrego-Garcia to surrender any firearms and vacate the couple's residence.

Vasquez no showed a final hearing that June, prompting the case to be dismissed.

"Kilmar Abrego-Garcia had a history of violence and was not the upstanding “Maryland Man” the media has portrayed him as," DHS wrote on X. "According to court filings, Garcia’s wife sought a domestic violence restraining order against him, claiming he punched, scratched, and ripped off her shirt, among other harm. This MS-13 gang member is not a sympathetic figure."

Kilmar Abrego Garcia had a history of violence and was not the upstanding “Maryland Man” the media has portrayed him as.



According to court filings, Garcia’s wife sought a domestic violence restraining order against him, claiming he punched, scratched, and ripped off her shirt,… pic.twitter.com/FpSV0k3i90 — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) April 16, 2025

Vasquez has since sued the federal government, seeking Abrego-Garcia's return.

The case has already reached the U.S. Supreme Court.

MORE: Family of alleged gang member deported to El Salvador prison sues to have him returned to Baltimore

For now Abrego-Garcia remains jailed in his home country, this after the justices ordered Trump and company to facilitate his release.

The Trump Administration argues the Supreme Court ruling doesn't necessarily require Abrego-Garcia's return to the U.S., considering he's a confirmed gang member with final removal orders, excluding El Salvador.

Abrego-Garcia has repeatedly denied being associated with any gang.

During a Monday visit to the White House, Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele indicated he would not release Abrego-Garcia from custody.

The following day a federal judge in Maryland ordered Trump officials to provide sworn depositions on efforts to have him returned to the U.S.

So far they've remained defiant.

