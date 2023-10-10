New photos released of persons of interest tied to Morgan State mass shooting

BALTIMORE — In new photos released by Baltimore Police, they need your help identifying two persons of interest potentially involved in Morgan State mass shooting.

Akshay Banker

Akshay Banker

Akshay Banker

A $9,000 reward is being offered for information leading to their identity.

Five people were wounded Tuesday following the Mr. and Mrs. Morgan State homecoming coronation.

RELATED: 5 people shot at Morgan State University, 4 of them students

Investigators say the incident started between two small groups and led two shooters to open fire.

As a result, homecoming events were canceled.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland at 1-866-7LOCKUP.