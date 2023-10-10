Watch Now
New photos released of persons of interest tied to Morgan State mass shooting

Updated MCS flyer.jpg
Metro Crime Stoppers
Updated MCS flyer.jpg
Posted at 2:23 PM, Oct 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-10 14:41:01-04

BALTIMORE — In new photos released by Baltimore Police, they need your help identifying two persons of interest potentially involved in Morgan State mass shooting.

4.JPG
5 (1).JPG
7.JPG

A $9,000 reward is being offered for information leading to their identity.

Five people were wounded Tuesday following the Mr. and Mrs. Morgan State homecoming coronation.

Investigators say the incident started between two small groups and led two shooters to open fire.

As a result, homecoming events were canceled.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

