Morgan State president talks new security plans at town hall

BALTIMORE — The president of Morgan State University says campus security changes are in the works.

Speaking to more than a hundred Morgan State students and staff, Dr. David Wilson, president of the Baltimore university, shared new plans for campus safety.

In the student center's theater, Wilson told the audience they want to enclose 90 percent of the campus, adding 8,000 feet more fencing to safeguard it. They're also looking into technology that can detect people with weapons.

"We're doing this—let me be clear—not to keep out our neighbors or our community at large—we are doing it to keep out the bad actors," Wilson told the audience Tuesday.

Wilson also says Wednesday morning they're opening a security booth outside Thurgood Marshall Hall—the part of campus where the shooting took place.

Exactly one week ago, five young people were shot on that college campus in Baltimore—five victims, all between ages 18 and 22, four of them Morgan students. A mass shooting, which made national headlines, during a homecoming week meant for celebration.

Wilson said they are asking state and federal delegates for more than 22 million dollars in upgrades.

The town hall took place the same day Baltimore Police released new photos of suspects. Those photos were shown at the town hall.

The university welcomed its students back to campus on Monday after canceling classes and most of homecoming in light of the shooting.

No suspects are in custody as of Tuesday night.