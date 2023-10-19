Montgomery County Police officer indicted for alleged role in January 6

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — A Montgomery County Police officer has been indicted for his alleged role in the events of January 6 in Washington D.C.

According to the department, officer Justin Lee was not with the department when the alleged crimes occurred. He was not officially hired by the agency until January 31, 2022.

They claim he passed a background check, and had not yet been identified as a participant in the violence that took place that day at the U.S. Capitol.

"MCPD takes these matters seriously and is dedicated to taking decisive action when necessary," the department said in a release. "As a result, we are initiating a comprehensive review of our background investigation process to determine whether adjustments need to be made."

The FBI reportedly notified Montgomery County Police that Lee was under investigation in July 2023. It's unclear what specific crimes Lee's accused of.

That same month Lee was also placed on administrative leave after shooting and killing an armed stabbing suspect on July 22.

Now since he's been federally charged, Lee is suspended without pay. The department says its looking to fire him.

"The Montgomery County Department of Police remains unwavering in our dedication to upholding the highest standards of professionalism, accountability, and integrity. The actions of one individual do not define the entire department. We will continue to ensure that our officers uphold the values that reflect the best interests of the residents of Montgomery County."

