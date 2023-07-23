Man accused of stabbing four people dies in officer-involved shooting

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — An investigation is underway in Montgomery County following an officer-involved shooting that occurred on Saturday.

At 10:35am officers responded to a business in the 12200 block of Veirs Mill Road for reports of a stabbing.

When they arrived police located a woman who had been stabbed.

One minute later, police received another call for two women who had been stabbed in the 4100 block of Colie Drive.

Officers then found the two women and a man suffering from stab wounds.

After obtaining a description of the suspect, police began canvassing the area.

One officer found a man that fit the description armed with a knife in the 4300 block of Harvard Street.

According to body cam footage, the officer commanded the suspect to drop the knife, but he did not comply and then advanced towards the officer with the knife.

The officer then fired at the suspect multiple times.

Officers called for EMS and performed CPR, but the suspect was pronounced dead on scene.

A knife was recovered from the scene, no officers were injured.

Three of the stabbing victims were taken to area hospitals. The fourth victim was treated on scene and released.