Mervo High School Athletic Department gifted $100,000 for renovations

BALTIMORE — Some new excitement is in the works for student athletes at Mervo High School.

This comes after the Athletic Department was gifted an upgrade in equipment.

A two-day renovation project is what students and staff at Mervo High School can expect to see this week.

Patrick Nixon is the athletic director at Mervo, he said once the project is complete, the student athletes will have around $100,000 worth of upgraded equipment.

“This is the heart and soul of our athletic program. Outside of season we’re in here so this is where we spend a lot of time at,” Nixon said.

In an effort to get more students excited about athletics, the Cal Ripken Foundation and Niagara Cares partnered to donate $100,000 worth of upgrades to the Athletic Department at Mervo High School.

Courtney Stephens, who's the director of programs and grants with Cal Ripken, talked about the new equipment students can expect to see.

“Really just providing the kids new fitness equipment in new squat racks, medicine balls, benches, as well as a new up-to-date concession stand,” Stephens said.

Organizers from the nonprofits said they identified Mervo High School as one whose student athlete could benefit greatly from the renovation.

Tye’Shawn Cox, a senior wide receiver at Mervo, agrees.

“We’re now getting what we deserve. So it’s like seeing what we had, and what we’re getting, it’s really amazing,” Cox said.

“Our main goal is to kind of go into these areas and provide them with quality resources that they might not have right now. We’re really hoping it continues to increase the morale,” Stephens said.

The project started on Tuesday and will be completed by Wednesday afternoon. And coach Nixon said this will help the entire athletic student body.

“The track team, basketball teams, the volleyball team, as well as the football team,” Nixon said.

Once the renovation is finished, student athletes will complete a fitness clinic to learn how to properly utilize the new equipment, something students and staff alike can enjoy. And although Cox is a senior student who will only be able to utilize the new equipment for the remainder of his school year, he had a few words of encouragement for his younger teammates.

“Treat it like your home, treat it like your room, don’t do nothing that you wouldn’t want nobody to do to your stuff,” Cox said.

Wednesday, the nonprofits will begin the renovation of the concession stand that sits on the football field. This has sparked a new level of excitement for the entire school.

“I’m hoping they’re motivated and ready to work for their upcoming seasons, and I hope they’re happy and proud to experience this room,” Nixon said.

Director said all of the old equipment they previously used in the weight room will be donated.

To learn how you can be a potential recipient contact Patrick Nixon, who’s the athletic director for Mervo High School.