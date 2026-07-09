Motorcycle rider killed after trying to speed past bus on Route 32 in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Md. — Police believe speeding factored into a deadly crash involving a bus and motorcycle on Route 32 in Columbia.

It happened around 10:39pm on Wednesday night, between Route 29 and Shaker Drive.

That's where a Suzuki GSX1300 tried passing a Howard County Regional Transportation bus.

While doing so the motorcycle operator lost control, hitting the side of the bus.

The unidentified motorcycle rider died at the scene.

No passengers were aboard the bus, only the driver, who was not hurt and remained on scene.

That portion of Route 32 was closed for more than four hours before reopening.