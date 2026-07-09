One dead, one injured in I-70 single-vehicle crash in Frederick County

Editor's Note: Maryland State Police initially reported on Thursday that the crash involved a motorcycle. They have since corrected this information, stating that a Honda Civic was involved in the crash. This article has been updated to reflect the accurate information provided by Maryland State Police.

Authorities are investigating a deadly car crash that occurred in Frederick County on Thursday.

Maryland State Police say troopers responded to westbound I-70 at Exit 62 (MD 75/Green Valley Road) following reports of a single-vehicle crash.

Investigators found that a Honda Civic was driving west on I-70 when it lost control and struck a guardrail.

Authorities say the driver of the Honda, 22-year-old Timothy Lefebvre of Ellicott City, died at the scene.

The passenger, Alexis Piasecki, 22, of Baltimore, was taken to an area hospital for her injuries.

Lanes on I-70 were shut down for more than two hours. Local fire and emergency medical services, along with the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration, assisted at the scene.

The investigation into the crash remains active and ongoing.