Maryland State trooper hospitalized after being hit by driver inside I-270 construction zone

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — A Gaithersburg man was arrested for suspected DUI after striking a Maryland State trooper inside a construction zone on Sunday night.

The trooper's cruiser was situated with its lights on along the southbound side of I-270 at Watkins Mill Road.

Around 9:21pm a Honda driven by 35-year-old Job David Martinez rear-ended the trooper who was seated inside the cruiser.

Police say Martinez attempted to flee the scene but was arrested by a second trooper at the work-site.

The injured trooper was hospitalized and later released.

Following the incident a portion of I-270 was closed for more than four hours.

This comes on the heels of another crash in Prince George's County where an impaired driver left two troopers injured.