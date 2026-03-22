Maryland State troopers hospitalized after being hit by impaired Maserati driver

CAMP SPRINGS, Md. — A pair of Maryland State troopers were hospitalized overnight Sunday after being struck by a suspected impaired driver.
The troopers were out helping a disabled vehicle on Branch Avenue near Allentown Road in Prince George's County, when a Maserati rear-ended one of their parked cruisers with its lights on.
This led one patrol car to bump another, causing it to hit a trooper who was standing outside.
The driver, identified as 31-year-old Avery Alexander Bost, of Upper Marlboro, was arrested and charged on several related traffic offenses.
Both troopers were taken by ambulance to a local hospital, and later released.
Court records do show Bost with a history of driving on a suspended license.