BALTIMORE COUNTY — Change has been constant during the first 100 days of President Donald Trump's second term.

So it wasn't hard to find people who wanted to voice their opinion on how things are going, starting in Fells Point.

VIDEO: Maryland residents react to President Donald Trump's first 100 days in office MD residents react to President Donald Trump's first 100 days in office

For some, like Tracey Kempsell, the first 100 days have brought fear.

"And I think we will be feeling the fallout for decades to come of what's been done in just the first 100 days. And I'm very frightened about what's gonna happen in the next 3 and a half years," Kempsell said.

She told WMAR 2 News she's upset with many changes made by the administration.

"The manipulation of the markets, the way that they are treating immigrants to our country, the rollback of laws that protect people of color and people of different sexualities. The list is long. There's not just one thing; that's what's so upsetting."

Fabio Bianchini is from Europe and provided a different perspective on American politics.

"I'm from Europe, so for me everything is new, honestly. I'm a bit surprised; I did not expect this kind of aggression that's in politics," he said, "but honestly he's acting on different aspects on freedom of speech of people, impacting universities."

But he's staying hopeful.

"I do hope that it's just a negotiation strategy, and maybe now after this initial tough approach, maybe he will change a beat and it seems that actually now it's improving—the way how he wants to achieve his target."

WMAR 2 News then traveled to Dundalk and found people who are supportive of the President's decisions.

"I like Trump; he's good," one man said.

Carl Pasek told WMAR 2 News he just hopes Trump keeps the promises he made.

"I mean, like with this Ukraine stuff and he's trying to get that ceasefire, which is good, but we need the real whole ceasefire, not a three-day thing," Pasek said.

Though not every move has his support.

"And I don't know about the economy because with the tariffs and everything, it's gonna backfire on us. Maybe in the long run it might work, but I don't think—in the short run I think we're gonna get screwed."

However, all the people we talked to reached the same consensus: that it's only 100 days—with more than three years left.

They told us they'll just have to wait and see what President Trump does during the rest of his second term in office.