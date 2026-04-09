Maryland man charged with involuntary manslaughter after 6-year-old son dies of accidental gunshot wound

MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, Md. — A man has been criminally charged less than two months after his 6-year-old son accidentally shot and killed himself inside a Montgomery Village townhome.

A Montgomery County grand jury indicted 32-year-old Lascelle Lee, of Upper Marlboro, on four counts including involuntary manslaughter, neglect of a minor, and reckless endangerment.

The tragic incident took place on February 17 along Maple Leaf Drive.

While investigators initially indicated no foul play, charging documents allege Lee "did feloniously, without malice aforethought, kill and slay" the child.

The indictment describes Lee as a parent and household member of the victim who had "permanent care and custody and responsibility for the supervision of [the child]."

It further accuses Lee of storing and leaving a loaded firearm "in a location where [he] knew and should have known that an unsupervised minor under 16 years of age would gain access to the firearm."

A judge has since freed Lee on his own recognizance pending an April 24 hearing.