Child, 6, dies in accidental shooting at Montgomery County townhome

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A 6-year-old boy died Tuesday following an accidental shooting at a Montgomery County residence, according to police.

Emergency responders were dispatched to a townhome in the 10100 block of Maple Leaf Drive after reports of a shooting.

First responders found the child with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the face. Despite immediate medical attention, the boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police confirmed an adult was present in the home at the time of the incident.

Authorities say no foul play is suspected, though the investigation remains ongoing and information is preliminary.