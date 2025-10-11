Maryland leaders blast Trump admin as federal layoffs begin amid government shutdown

The Trump administration has begun laying off thousands of workers during the continuing government shutdown, prompting responses from Maryland leaders.

Governor Wes Moore called the layoffs 'the latest chapter in a campaign of cruelty and recklessness.'

"This decision by the White House to use Trump’s shutdown as an excuse to fire people from their jobs is wrong, and we condemn it in the strongest possible terms," said Governor Moore.

Members of the Maryland Delegation called the mass firings "lawless," claiming that Republicans have weaponized the Office of Management and Budget to illegally fire federal workers since day one.

"Working Americans will ultimately bear the brunt of these actions. We stand in solidarity with those fighting these illegal actions in the courts. It’s critical that we protect our dedicated civil servants and the vital work they do for us while we continue pushing Republicans to reopen the federal government with a responsible funding agreement that stops this lawlessness and prevents a major rise in health care costs for millions of Americans,” the Maryland Delegation said in a joint statement.

According to Scripps News Group, the Office of Management and Budget is referring to the firings as a "reduction in force," with layoffs affecting between 4,132 and 4,232 workers.

Notices are being sent to multiple agencies, including the Department of Health and Human Services, Education, and Homeland Security, Scripps News confirmed.

Governor Moore said that Marylanders are paying the highest price with these layoffs, since the state houses more than 260,000 federal workers. He added that as Maryland continues to lose additional jobs, the state's economy will suffer.

“We will continue to do everything in our power to protect our people, from offering enhanced Unemployment Insurance to connecting laid-off federal workers with additional career training. But no state can fill the enormous gap that this White House created. All fifty states are being forced to fundamentally rethink their relationship with the federal government, especially with a president who continues to look at us and say: ‘You’re on your own,’” Governor Moore said.

Scripps News reports that an end is not near for the shutdown as Democrats and Republicans continue to disagree when it comes to negotiating health care policy.

