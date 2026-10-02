Maryland launches new dashboard to track progress on Francis Scott Key Bridge rebuild

There’s now a new way for Marylanders to keep track of the Francis Scott Key Bridge rebuild.

The Key Bridge Rebuild Dashboard went live Friday morning as part of an effort by Gov. Wes Moore’s administration to give the public a closer look at the project.

The dashboard is updated monthly and puts key project information in one place. Visitors can see what the new bridge will look like, what work has already been completed and what milestones are still ahead.

Workers have installed permanent piles at the north and south pylons and completed work on the north and south mainline trestles.

The dashboard also documents completed work, including National Environmental Policy Act approval, pre-construction activities, mechanical land demolition and the test pile program.

You can follow the project here.

This is a developing story, so check back with WMAR2News.com for updates. Email the WMAR-2 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.