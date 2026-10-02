This week's Matter for Mallory: Copper crackdown and cat rescue mission

This week, Mallory looks at a new Maryland law aimed at making stolen copper cable harder to sell after repeated thefts left Cecil County residents without phone and internet service. Plus, nearly 60 volunteers took on two of Baltimore's growing street cat colonies - trapping 71 cats in just 24 hours.
🔌 New law could take profit out of copper theft
Copper thieves have repeatedly targeted phone and internet lines in Cecil County, causing outages and costly repairs. Now, a new Maryland law is putting tighter restrictions on the sale of stolen cable and increasing penalties for damaging telecommunications infrastructure.
🐈 71 cars, 24 hours, and dozens of volunteers
What happens when nearly 60 volunteers tackle two of Baltimore's growing street cat colonies? They find 71 cats in a single day. Project Kitty Angel is getting the cats spayed or neutered, vaccinated, and treated - but some of the friendlier felines now need foster homes instead of a return to the streets.
💡 Mallory’s tip of the week
Before you checkout, search the retailer's name plus "promo code." You may find a discount that the store isn't advertising up front.