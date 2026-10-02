This week's Matter for Mallory: Copper crackdown and cat rescue mission

This week, Mallory looks at a new Maryland law aimed at making stolen copper cable harder to sell after repeated thefts left Cecil County residents without phone and internet service. Plus, nearly 60 volunteers took on two of Baltimore's growing street cat colonies - trapping 71 cats in just 24 hours.

🔌 New law could take profit out of copper theft

Copper thieves have repeatedly targeted phone and internet lines in Cecil County, causing outages and costly repairs. Now, a new Maryland law is putting tighter restrictions on the sale of stolen cable and increasing penalties for damaging telecommunications infrastructure.

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Copper thefts plague Cecil County. New Maryland law makes stolen cable harder to sell

🐈 71 cars, 24 hours, and dozens of volunteers

What happens when nearly 60 volunteers tackle two of Baltimore's growing street cat colonies? They find 71 cats in a single day. Project Kitty Angel is getting the cats spayed or neutered, vaccinated, and treated - but some of the friendlier felines now need foster homes instead of a return to the streets.

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71 cats trapped in 24 hours as volunteers tackle Baltimore’s growing street cat colonies

💡 Mallory’s tip of the week

Before you checkout, search the retailer's name plus "promo code." You may find a discount that the store isn't advertising up front.