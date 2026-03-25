Maryland Labor Dept. offers $700 interest free loans to TSA workers impacted by shutdown

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The Maryland Department of Labor is offering interest free loans to TSA employees who are working without a paycheck amid the ongoing partial government shutdown.

Eligible workers would be given a one-time $700 check that would need to be paid back 45 days after the shutdown ends.

Maryland launched the same program for federal employees impacted during the October-November 2025 government shutdown.

The State says it's issued 3,483 loans since then—totaling $2,438,100.

“Expenses don't stop when a paycheck does. TSA agents and other federal workers still need to pay rent, buy groceries, and support their families,” said Maryland Department of Labor Secretary Portia Wu. “This loan program is not a substitute for a paycheck, but it can provide a degree of relief for these workers, who are serving our communities.”

Applicants who already received a loan during the 2025 shutdown must first pay the state back before applying for another one now.

RELATED: BWI experiencing high TSA callout rates amid partial government shutdown

As we previously reported, BWI was among the nation's top three major airports with the highest TSA call-out rates, resulting in certain security services being scaled back.

To apply for a loan, click here. For other financial assistance, click here.

