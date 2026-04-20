Maryland files lawsuit against DC Water after interceptor collapse causes 'historic sewage discharge'

Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown, along with the Maryland Department of the Environment, filed a lawsuit Monday against DC Water.

The state of Maryland is seeking penalties and damages for costs associated with contamination of the Potomac River following the rupture of a 72-inch section of the Potomac Interceptor sewer line in Montgomery County near the Chesapeake and Ohio Canal National Historical Park.

According to court documents, the incident occurred on January 19, 2026, with an estimated 240 million gallons of raw sewage spilling into the Potomac River over eight days.

In February, Maryland Governor Wes Moore and President Donald Trump verbally sparred over who should receive blame for the spill in the Potomac.

While located in Montgomery County, Maryland, the Potomac Interceptor is owned and operated by DC Water—a Washington, D.C.-based utility company.

RELATED: President Trump, Gov. Moore spar over whose responsible for Potomac River sewage spill

"There is a massive Ecological Disaster unfolding in the Potomac River as a result of the Gross Mismanagement of Local Democrat Leaders, particularly, Governor Wes Moore, of Maryland," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. "This is the same Governor who cannot rebuild a Bridge."

Governor Moore later called out Trump, saying "he has his facts wrong."

Watch Governor Moore's response here: President Trump, Gov. Moore trade blame over Potomac River sewage spill

The lawsuit alleges DC Water knew the "over half-century-old" Potomac Interceptor showed signs of corrosion but did not properly assess the risks, delaying capital improvements.

"Millions of gallons of raw sewage in the Potomac River does not just disappear; it damages ecosystems and harms communities, and it demands accountability," said Attorney General Brown. "DC Water knew this aging infrastructure was corroding, yet it delayed repairs and failed in its duty to protect this treasured waterway—failures that we allege constitute gross negligence. We are going to court to make sure they make it right for Marylanders."

"The Potomac River belongs to the people of Maryland, and we expect it to be fully restored to health," said Maryland Department of the Environment Secretary Serena McIlwain. "The utility must take full responsibility for the damage caused and take immediate and lasting action to prevent future spills. The river is part of our identity, our economy, and our way of life."

The complaint alleges DC Water violated state water pollution laws through unauthorized discharges.

The state of Maryland is asking the court to enforce civil penalties of up to $10,000 per day for each violation, order DC Water to pay for all environmental testing and cleanup costs, cover damages for the lost value of the state's natural resources, and issue an order to permanently stop any future unauthorized discharges.

The full complaint can be read below:



