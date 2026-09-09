Maryland Board of Elections highlights secure ways to vote in 2026 General Election

BALTIMORE, Md. — The Maryland State Board of Elections has released a guide to the 2026 General Election, outlining key dates, deadlines and the three secure ways Marylanders can cast a ballot.

State Administrator Jared DeMarinis said voters should familiarize themselves with the information before Election Day.

"An informed electorate is the first step toward a secure and successful general election. I encourage every Marylander to familiarize themselves with upcoming deadlines and secure ways to cast your ballot. The Maryland State Board of Elections is your trusted source for information during the election season. Our website vote.md.gov/vote2026 and our Go Vote! Maryland app are available 24/7 to help Marylanders make a plan to vote," DeMarinis said.

Three ways to cast your ballot

Marylanders can choose from three voting methods: early in-person voting, mail-in voting or in-person voting on Election Day.

Early in-person voting

Early voting runs Thursday, Oct. 22 through Thursday, Oct. 29, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Voters who are in line by 8 p.m. will be permitted to cast a ballot. A complete list of early voting centers is available at vote.md.gov/vote2026.

Mail-in voting

Voters who prefer to vote by mail should note the following deadlines:

By mail or fax: Requests must be received — not postmarked — by Tuesday, Oct. 27.

By email: Requests must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 29.

Returning your ballot: Completed ballots returned by U.S. mail must be postmarked by General Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3. Ballots may also be deposited in an official ballot drop box or delivered to a local board of elections by 8 p.m. on Nov. 3. Ballot drop box locations are available at vote.md.gov/vote2026.

Election Day in-person voting

Voters can cast their ballot in person at their assigned polling place on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Polling place locations are available in English and Spanish on the State Board of Elections website at vote.md.gov/vote2026.

Voter registration

The deadline to register to vote or update registration information is Tuesday, Oct. 13. Residents are encouraged to verify their registration status early.

Those not yet registered can do so through the online registration system. Voters who prefer not to register online may print and submit a registration form — available in English and Spanish — at their local board of elections office.

Voters who miss the Oct. 13 deadline can still register or update their residential address on the same day they vote. Voters must bring a document proving their address when voting at a polling place or early voting center.

Additional information is available at vote.md.gov/vote2026 or through the free Go Vote Maryland! app, available on the Google Play store and the Apple App Store.

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