Maryland Attorney General warns local law enforcement not to assist feds with immigration enforcement

BALTIMORE — Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown on Wednesday issued new guidance to state law enforcement officers, telling them what they can and can't do when it comes to enforcing federal immigration laws.

"While performing regular police functions, Maryland officers may not enforce civil immigration laws or assist federal agents in enforcing such laws," Brown's guidance states.

Brown goes onto warn officers of potential civil liability if they do assist.

"Unlike federal agents, Maryland officers are subject to civilian oversight in misconduct matters and face substantial exposure to civil liability for violations of State or federal law."

This guidance is similar to a memo Brown sent out in January discouraging local law enforcement from assisting ICE.

At the time Carroll County State's Attorney Haven Shoemaker Jr. called Brown's stance "downright dumb."

In turn, Shoemaker issued his own guidance saying Brown's provisions were "not binding on local law enforcement agencies."

Thus far most county governments in the state have refused to offer up help.

“Maryland’s law enforcement officers are governed by Maryland law and the communities they serve, regardless of shifting federal priorities,” said Attorney General Anthony Brown. “We are providing this guidance to help our officers ensure they are complying with applicable State standards for use of force, civil rights protections, and police accountability when they are working with federal agents who may not be bound to the same requirements.”

Only the Carroll, Cecil, Frederick, Harford, and the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office have agreed to partner with the feds.

