In the wake of President Trump's new vision on immigration, MD says it's not budging

It's been nearly one week since the Trump administration started turning its wheels in the direction of its new vision of immigration in America.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said last week Baltimore will not change any of its policies regarding immigration.

Maryland Attorney General Brown is following suit with the release of a new document giving guidance to state/local law enforcement was shared with all these agencies on Monday.

Overall, the document stresses Maryland will not move at the whim of the federal law regarding the enforcement of immigration laws.

In the spirit of transparency, Attorney General Brown is ensuring the guidance is available to all Marylanders.

“Maryland law ensures police handle immigration enforcement in a way that builds trust with immigrant communities, helping them feel safe to report and prevent crime. The federal government cannot compel state and local law enforcement to enforce immigration laws,” said Attorney General Brown.

“This guidance ensures that law enforcement agencies understand the scope and limitations of their authority and makes clear that the rule of law does not change depending on the federal government’s priorities.”

Below are some key points of the guidance. Law enforcement officers: