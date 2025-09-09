Wicomico County agrees to serve ICE warrants on immigrants in local custody

SALISBURY, Md. — Wicomico County last week announced plans to assist in immigration enforcement efforts.

The County says it will participate in a special program that allows trained law enforcement officers to serve administrative immigration warrants on those already in local custody.

“Public safety is our top responsibility,” said County Executive Julie Giordano, who emphasized such cooperation would come at no additional cost to taxpayers.

Sheriff Mike Lewis expressed his support saying "this program gives our deputies the ability to safely and lawfully carry out their duties while ensuring that Wicomico County remains a secure place to live, work, and raise a family.”

Both Lewis and Giordano said officers would be trained on proper protocols in the coming months.

Maryland's loan Republican Congressman, Andy Harris, celebrated the decision issuing this statement.

"I applaud Wicomico County for taking steps to help get illegal alien criminals off our streets, making our neighborhoods safer. Marylanders deserve safety and security in their homes and neighborhoods."

Most county governments in the state have refused to assist ICE.

Only the Carroll, Cecil, Frederick, and Harford County Sheriff's Office have agreed to help.

Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown in January issued guidance discouraging law enforcement participation, even raising the potential of civil liability if they do.

Earlier this year, WMAR-2 News reported on a study ranking Maryland tenth in the nation for ignoring ICE detainers.

According to the Trump Administration, Baltimore County is Maryland's only "sanctuary" jurisdiction, despite their initial list including 10 cities and 8 counties within the state.