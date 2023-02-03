Watch Now
Marilyn Mosby trial delayed a third time, new date not expected until at least June

Julio Cortez/AP
FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019 file photo, Maryland State Attorney Marilyn Mosby, left, speaks while standing next to her husband, Maryland Assemblyman Nick Mosby, during a viewing service for the late U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings at Morgan State University in Baltimore. Federal prosecutors have launched a criminal investigation into the finances of Baltimore’s top prosecutor and her husband, who is city council president. The Baltimore Sun reported Friday, March 19, 2021 that it obtained a grand jury subpoena seeking business records for State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby and City Council President Nick Mosby, including tax returns, bank and credit card statements and other documents. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
Posted at 3:22 PM, Feb 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-03 15:22:19-05

BALTIMORE — The long awaited federal perjury trial of former Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby just got delayed a third time.

On Friday prosecutors and Mosby's newly court appointed public defender filed a joint status report, indicating the case would be pushed back to June 6 at the earliest.

This latest setback comes a week after the judge allowed Mosby's entire six-member defense team to withdraw from the case over potential conflicts of interest.

Now the public defender taking their place, James Wyda, says he needs time to brush up on the case and prepare for trial.

The trial had previously been scheduled for March 27. Both sides are now requesting a conference to set a new trial date.

Mosby is accused of withdrawing $90,000 from her city Deferred Compensation Plan under false pretenses and using it to buy vacation homes in Florida.

Prosecutors say that contradicts any notion that Mosby suffered financial harm during the pandemic, highlighting the $9,000 pay raise she received during that period.

