Mosby's lead attorney argues potential contempt charges present case conflict

BALTIMORE — The lead defense attorney representing Marilyn Mosby in a federal perjury trial filed a new motion Wednesday arguing why he and other colleagues of the Reed Smith law firm should be allowed to withdraw from the case.

A. Scott Bolden suggests there is an existing conflict of interest since he personally faces potential criminal contempt of court charges.

He states Mosby or his colleagues could be called as witnesses in future proceedings against him, and that would put the firm in an untenable position to fairly represent Mosby.

"As a general matter, the possibility of criminal sanctions against Mr. Bolden and the divided loyalties that it creates do not only affect Mr. Bolden, but the other Reed Smith attorneys as well," the new filing reads.

Prosecutors have already expressed support for Bolden's withdraw, but oppose allowing co-councils Rizwan A. Qureshi, Anthony Todd, and Kelly Miller to do so.

The government says they do not want to risk delaying the March trial any longer.

On Friday the judge overseeing the case will hold a teleconference to further consider whether Bolden should be held in contempt for alleged violations of court rules.