Man with Angelman Syndrome awaits second wish

BALTIMORE, Md. — A nonprofit is looking to fulfill the dream for one family here in Baltimore whose son is living with a rare genetic disorder.

Aryeh Berman suffers from Angelman Syndrome, a rare genetic disorder that affects the nervous system. Something he was diagnosed with at 16 months, making him fully dependent on others.

"Transferring him from the wheelchair to the crib, feeding and changing him, dressing him, bathing him, the list can go on and on,” said Ruth Berman who is Aryeh's mother.

His parents Ruth and Donald Berman said one of his main behaviors is laughing and smiling a lot.

"It used to be called happy puppet syndrome before Angelman Syndrome because they're always happy and smiling and he does that a lot. He really brings bright light to any room with his smile,” said Ruth.

Aryeh is now 21-years-old. They said his first wish was used to get him extra therapy.

"Extensive aqua therapy that is not found in so many places and one practitioner had it in St. Louis in a very heated pool that can help with his muscle tone,” said Ruth.

Now they say for a second wish, it's time to have some fun. They are looking to, as a family of eight, head to the sunny state of Florida for Disney and SeaWorld.

"He likes crowds and being the center of attention and you go to Disney World, the happiest place on earth, and you have Mickey Mouse come up to you and interact and maybe the other characters and I’m sure they'll put a smile on his face,” said Donald.

The nonprofit, A Second Wish by Demetrius, is looking to make that dream a reality.

Currently raising money for his second wish, they still need help.

If you would like to donate to be part of putting another smile on Aryeh's face, head to https://www.asecondwish.org/ to make a donation and reference Aryeh Berman.