Man sentenced to life for ambush style murder of BPD officer Keona Holley

BALTIMORE — A judge on Wednesday sentenced a man to life in prison, without parole, for the murder of an on-duty Baltimore Police officer in 2021.

Prosecutors successfully argued that Travon Shaw was responsible for the deadly ambush style shooting of officer Keona Holley, while she sat in her patrol car on Pennington Avenue.

The shooting left Holley on life support, before she ultimately died. Shaw and another man, Elliot Knox, were charged just days later.

It was Knox who told detectives Shaw pulled the trigger.

Knox was also convicted of Holley's murder earlier this month, but a jury seemed to agree that he wasn't the shooter by acquitting him of using a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence.

Holley wasn't the duo's first victim.

After wounding her, Knox and Shaw headed to the 600 block of Lucia Avenue, where together they shot and killed Justin Johnson.

Police ended up recovering a car linked to Knox that was seen on surveillance fleeing the area where Holley was shot.

Two guns were later found inside a home, one of which was used in both shootings.

Knox and Shaw were each convicted of Johnson's murder as well.

Shaw's sentence on Monday combined both cases. Knox is scheduled to be sentenced on June 4.

“Today’s sentencing of Travon Shaw ensures that he will never be able to commit another ruthless act of violence in our city ever again," said Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bates. "Officer Keona Holley and Justin Johnson will never return home to their families, a fact that will remain with their loved ones for the rest of their lives. My heart goes out to them as they continue to grieve and work to heal. This should be a moment for all of us to reflect on the importance of keeping each other safe, including our police officers."

