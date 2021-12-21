Court documents reveal more about last week's double shooting

BALTIMORE — Scanner traffic from Broadcastify along with charging documents reveal more details about the shootings of Officer Keona Holley and Justin Johnson in the early morning hours of December 16th

Holley remains on life support at Shock Trauma while Justin Johnson's family plans his funeral.

The two men arrested and charged in connection to the crimes, Elliot Knox and Travon Shaw, are behind bars on a no bail status. Knox will have his review on Tuesday after his lawyer asked for a postponement to prepare.

Police charged Knox and Shaw with first-degree attempted murder and murder.

Court documents reveal Knox was the songbird. After Knox was read his Miranda rights waiver, he agreed to speak to detectives and said that Shaw was responsible for the Pennington Avenue shooting of Holley and that "they" were responsible for shooting Justin Johnson.

Johnson was found by police on Lucia Avenue after reports of gunshots. He was found dead in his Lincoln Town car. The back window had been shattered and the vehicles had bullet holes.

Why was Johnson killed?

Shaw told Knox that Johnson owed him money and that he was going to "holler at him."

Family members of Johnson told WMAR-2 News he and Shaw were friends and that he'd bought a car of him. They confirm it was the Lincoln. They also said after the shooting detectives revealed Shaw returned to Justin's home, where he spoke with a girlfriend, held their youngest child, all while asking questions about Justin.

Police said it was a culmination of area surveillance video and license plate readers that helped police make their arrests.

The weapons used were eventually seized from a second-floor bedroom from a townhouse at Diamond Ridge on Camberwell Court.

In court Monday we're told Knox's attorney asked that his client placed in protective custody. There was no explanation for why. His hearing is scheduled for Tuesday.

A fundraiser for the victims has been set up.

Baltimore City FOP are accepting donations for Officer Keona Holley through mail. You can call the Lodge 3 at 410-243-9141.

To help Justin Johnson's family you can click here.