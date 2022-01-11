Remembering Baltimore Police Officer, Keona Holley

BALTIMORE — Hundreds of loved ones and law enforcement officers packed the Baltimore Convention Center this morning to honor the life of fallen BPD officer Keona Holley killed in the line of duty.

The outpour of love and support made it evident she was much more than an officer.

She was a friend, wife, mother, someone who loved to cook and the life she lived served as an inspiration to both her colleagues and the community she served.

The City of Baltimore and the family of Officer Keona Holley mustered up the strength Tuesday morning to say goodbye to a daughter of the city gunned down doing the job she grew to love.

On the morning of her funeral you could see hundreds of her colleagues escorting who some on the force called a ‘veteran trainee’ in her year and a half in service.

Governor Hogan, Mayor Scott leading hundreds of officers into her funeral service filled with songs, tributes and fond memories of Holley.

A memorable moment in the service: remarks from both the governor and mayor. The Governor who praised holly as an agent for change in her hometown she loved fearlessly running into the same danger others ran away from to quote fix a little piece of our world.”

Mayor Scott expressed his sympathy to the officer he called ‘superwoman’ balancing her responsibilities as a mother, wife and a change maker on the Baltimore City police force.

Her colleagues shared that she had a magnetic personality coupled with matchless work ethic.

We learned Officer Holley aspired to be apart of BPD’s Crisis Intervention team responding to those experiencing mental crisis which was apart of her background before she joined the ranks.

Holley is survived by a large family mourning her death including her husband, 4 children parents, sister and grandson.

Governor Hogan concluded his remarks challenging the men and women in law-enforcement to carry their badge with the same honor Officer Holley did as a tribute to her life and sacrifice.

Mayor Scott concluded his remarks asking everyone to keep Officer Holley’s family in their prayers as they mourn saying it’s up to us to keep Officer Holley’s light shining