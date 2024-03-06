First suspect convicted in shooting death of BPD officer Keona Holley

BALTIMORE — A jury on Wednesday convicted a man for the murder of an on-duty Baltimore Police officer in 2021.

Prosecutors successfully argued that Elliot Knox participated in the deadly ambush style shooting of officer Keona Holley, while she sat in her patrol car on Pennington Avenue.

The shooting left Holley on life support, before she ultimately died. Knox was charged just days later with another man, Travon Shaw.

Questions of who pulled the trigger remain, although Knox previously told detectives Shaw was the one responsible.

While Knox was found guilty of first degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder, the jury wasn't prepared to label him the shooter, and therefore acquitted him of using a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence.

After wounding Holley police say Knox and Shaw headed to the 600 block of Lucia Avenue, where Justin Johnson was shot and killed.

Police ended up recovering a car linked to Knox that was seen on surveillance fleeing the area where Holley was shot.

Two guns were later found inside a home, one of which was used in both shootings.

Knox and Shaw were also convicted of Johnson's murder. In that case, each was found guilty of using a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence.

Shaw, meanwhile, has yet to stand trial for Holley's murder, but is scheduled to be sentenced for Johnson's killing later this month.

“Today, justice was served. I want to thank the men and women of the jury and our judicial system for finding Mr. Knox guilty of first degree murder," said Baltimore City Police Commissioner Richard Worley, in reaction to the verdict. "He committed a senseless and heinous act against a Baltimore Police Department Officer and it is my hope that this verdict brings a sense of closure and peace to Officer Keona Holley’s family, friends, co-workers and loved ones.”

It remains unclear why Holley was targeted.