Man sentenced to life after pleading guilty to murder of 12-year-old girl

BALTIMORE — Breaunna Cormley was just 12 years old last July, when she was shot and killed.

On Tuesday, Omar Passmore, her mother's boyfriend at the time of the shooting, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and was sentenced to life in prison.

Cormley was shot and killed on Friday, July 19 around 8 p.m.

Police arrested him the following Sunday, with a gun in his backpack.

He confessed to shooting the girl "because he was upset with her mother."

"There is nothing redeemable about a person who would intentionally take the life of an innocent child," said State's Attorney Ivan Bates. "This defendant has demonstrated a complete lack of humanity, morals and a conscience by using the murder of a young girl as a tool of punishment against her mother."

"I am thankful this plea has spared the family from having to endure the trauma of testifying at a trial while safegaurding the public," he added.