BALTIMORE — Charging documents provide a small timeline of what led to the shooting death of 12-year-old Breaunna Cormley.

Her alleged killer, Omar Passmore, was arrested and charged over the weekend.

Detectives learned Passmore and Breaunna 's mother share a child together.

On July 19, Breaunna was reportedly alone at home on Kenwood Avenue when Passmore stopped by.

Witnesses heard yelling coming from inside the house before Breaunna was suddenly shot and killed.

Passmore was seen briefly sitting on the steps outside the home prior to fleeing.

Investigators believe Passmore was the only other person inside the home at the time of the murder.

Baltimore Poilce

No motive was revealed.