Wanted suspect apprehended in connection with the shooting death of a 12-year-old girl

UPDATE: Baltimore Police confirmed Sunday that Omar Passmore had been found and arrested by Baltimore County officers.

Authorities say Passmore will be transported to the Central Booking Intake Facility, where he will be charged with first-degree murder.

ORIGINAL: Baltimore Police are looking for a wanted man in connection with the murder of 12-year-old Breaunna Cormley.

Police say Omar Passmore, 28, is 6’1” and weighs about 230 lbs. Authorities say he is considered armed and dangerous.

Breaunna was shot and killed last night in the 500 block of North Kenwood Avenue.

In a press conference later that night, Police Commissioner Richard Worley detailed that the shooting happened around 8:00 p.m. when officers were called to the area for reports of the young girl being shot inside a home.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are asking anyone with information about Passmore's whereabouts to immediately contact 911 or homicide detectives at (410) 396-2100.