Community speaks out after 12-year-old was shot and killed inside home

BALTIMORE — Omar Passmore, the man accused of shooting and killing 12-year-old Breaunna Cormley Friday in a Southeast Baltimore neighborhood, was denied bond.

The 28-year-old faces numerous charges, including first-degree murder.

The shooting happened on the 500 block of N. Kenwood Ave.

Neighbors were seen dropping off balloons and stuffed animals at the doorstep of the home where the shooting took place. There are many stuffed animals that sit. WMAR caught up with a neighbor who lives right across the street.

She herself is also a mother of a 12-year-old who is the classmate of Cormley. Both echoing the same sentiment that Mayor Scott said on Friday, "no 12 year-old deserves to lose their life like this."

Terrkira McDonald is a 12-year-old herself who lives across the street from Cormley.

"She was quiet and she didn't really talk to anybody a lot, and she just stayed to herself," said McDonald when asked about what she remembers about Breaunna.

McDonald and her mother Antoinette Robinson spent Monday afternoon decorating this doorstep. Inside the home where the 12-year-old girl lost her young precious life.

"It makes me feel not safe, because if I'm knowing this gonna happen to someone else my age, I'm thinking what if it happens to me too," said McDonald.

Her mother recalls seeing Cormley and her family quite often.

"We used to see her on a regular basis. We'd see her mother, sitting on the steps and sitting outside and talking to her grandmother. She was a sweet little girl," said Robinson.

According to court documents, investigators arrived to the scene around 8:30 Friday night and found Cormley shot dead in this home. Passmore, was alone with Cormley at the time of the shooting. Loud yelling was heard coming from inside the home.

Robinson was outside at the time of the shooting. She noticed Passmore and his behavior that night.

"He kept going in and out and then he came outside sat on the steps, and then he sat down there, and then he sat next-door and was mumbling something. I don't know what he was saying because I was minding my business, but, I was wondering why he kept going in and out of there and he hasn't been going in there what was going on," asked Robinson.

Passmore left before he was arrested. Investigators are still working to learn why he shot Wormley.