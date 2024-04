BALTIMORE COUNTY — A man was killed after a crash on I-695 Saturday afternoon.

Maryland State Police troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-695 around 4:30 p.m.

Police say a 2023 GMC Savana was traveling on the inner loop when the driver, Anthony Gregory Ward, changed lanes and crashed into the the rear of a 1989 Ford tow truck.

Ward was pronounced dead on the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.