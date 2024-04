BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Police Department announced an active member of the SWAT unit died in a car accident on April 20.

The officer was identified as Anthony Ward.

“This is a terrible loss for Officer Ward’s family, his team members and the Baltimore Police Department on the whole,” said Police Commissioner Richard Worley. “My heart goes out to his loved ones. The Department extends its support and sympathies to them at this time.”

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.