Man indicted for alleged assault of Commanders fans in Federal Hill

BALTIMORE — State's Attorney Ivan Bates announced Friday that John Callis has been indicted for his alleged role in the assault of three men in Federal Hill.
Following the Ravens' victory over the Commanders on October 13, a video was circulating the internet of a man walking in Fed Hill.
The man, who police believed to be Callis, spotted two men wearing Commanders jerseys walking in the opposite direction.
Callis would approach both men and begin assaulting them.
Charging documents say one of the victims suffered memory loss, a swollen mouth, and bruising in the face.
Callis turned himself in to authorities just four days after police issued a warrant for his arrest.
A judge later denied bail for Callis.
He is charged with one count of first-degree aggravated assault and three counts of second-degree assault.
STATEMENT FROM IVAN BATES:
“Defendant John Callis has been indicted today for the alleged assault caught on video and seen by many in our community following the Ravens v. Commanders game. The video evidence in this case speaks for itself. Violent acts like these are unacceptable and have no place in our city. The incident is a shameful depiction of our fans and does not represent the camaraderie and sportsmanship we typically display as Baltimoreans.
“My office is committed to ensuring that justice is served, and we are proceeding with this case with the seriousness it deserves. Repeat offenders cannot create chaos and violence unchecked on our streets. My thoughts remain with the victim and with everyone affected by this incident. Our Felony Trial Division will continue to work diligently to bring justice to this case.”