Man indicted for alleged assault of Commanders fans in Federal Hill

BALTIMORE — State's Attorney Ivan Bates announced Friday that John Callis has been indicted for his alleged role in the assault of three men in Federal Hill.

Following the Ravens' victory over the Commanders on October 13, a video was circulating the internet of a man walking in Fed Hill.

RELATED: Man wanted in connection to brutal assault of two men wearing Commanders jerseys

The man, who police believed to be Callis, spotted two men wearing Commanders jerseys walking in the opposite direction.

Callis would approach both men and begin assaulting them.

Charging documents say one of the victims suffered memory loss, a swollen mouth, and bruising in the face.

Callis turned himself in to authorities just four days after police issued a warrant for his arrest.

READ MORE: Man seen on viral video assaulting Commanders fans turns himself in days after warrant

A judge later denied bail for Callis.

He is charged with one count of first-degree aggravated assault and three counts of second-degree assault.

STATEMENT FROM IVAN BATES: