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'Community, cards and culture': Maryland card tournament draws bid whist players from across the US

Dozens of bid whist players from across the US gathered in Anne Arundel County for the 4th Hammer Classic, honoring a late friend and keeping a tradition alive.
'Community, cards and culture': Maryland card tournament draws bid whist players from across the US
Bid whist tournament draws players from all over the country
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ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — More than 100 card players from across the country gathered at a hotel near BWI Airport this week for the Hammer Classic, a bid whist tournament that organizers say is about far more than winning.

"Community, cards and culture. It's not just a game; it's absolutely not a game," said Korey Hines, known as "Klutch," the tournament's organizer.

For many players, the love of bid whist started young — around the kitchen table.

"Since I've been 11 years old, when they didn't have a partner for my mom, I had to play," said Daryl Robinson, who flew in from Texas to compete.

For Air Force veteran Valencia Parker, the game took on a deeper meaning during her military service.

"We'll be on a deployment, Iraq, Afghanistan — and those long 12-hour shifts; at some point you have a lot of dead time, so you'd sit around, you'd play," Parker said. "Something to pass the time, we enjoyed it."

Valencia Parker on the Cardtel red carpet
Valencia Parker on the Cardtel red carpet

They've formed a familial bond, going from city to city playing the game they love.

"It's just been a way of meeting a lot of different people and just enjoying life. Everybody's got their vices; this is our vice," Robinson said.

Players came from Atlanta, Ohio, Detroit and beyond. Each city competes throughout the year for points, with the Hammer Classic serving as the grand finale.

The tournament is named after Darnell James, known as "Hammer," a beloved member of the bid whist community who died before the inaugural event could be held.

A photo of Darnell "Hammer" James
A photo of Darnell "Hammer" James

"He traveled all over to these other tournaments, and we didn't have one in our area. He was really excited about it, and in the midst of planning it, we lost him," Hines said.

Chris Jones was Hammer's bid whist partner. He flew in from Los Angeles with plans to compete hard.

"I'm the Whist Master," Jones said. "I'm the one who wrote the book! It's fun, it's enjoyable, I want to keep the game alive."

Chris Jones looking at his cards
Chris Jones looking at his cards

Beyond the competition, organizers say one of their key goals is preserving the legacy of bid whist for younger players. The group is working with digital company Trickster Cards to bring the game online.

"They're carrying on that torch. I feel it's very important for us to keep that legacy going, to keep that fire and keep that light," Parker said.

The tournament runs through November 15. To get involved with the DMV Cardtel, click here.

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