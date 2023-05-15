Man extradited from El Salvador in connection to deadly 2020 shooting in AACO

EDGEWATER, Md. — The suspect in the deadly November 2020 shooting in Edgewater has been brought into custody.

It all began on November 20, officers with the Anne Arundel County Police Department responded to the 20th block of Brick Church Road for reports of a shooting.

When they arrived they located two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

The first victim, 52-year-old Ronal Alcids Maldonado-Quijada, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second victim, 28-year-old Rodolfo Adalberto Villeda-Carbajal, survived.

According to charging documents, witnesses gave descriptions of the events leading up to the shooting.

A witness said they were attending an outdoor party with a bonfire at the home.

The witness also stated that one of their former coworkers brought his nephew with him.

They recalled the nephew had a verbal argument with the two victims.

During the altercation, the nephew pulled out a handgun and fired multiple times at the victims.

After contacting a known associate of the witness, police were able to get a name and a phone number for the suspect.

Running the number through law enforcement databases gave police the suspect's full name, Wilbur Oswaldo Nunez-Menendez.

On May 11, 2023, Nunez-Menendez was extradited from El Salvador to Maryland by U.S. Marshals and turned over to the Anne Arundel County Police.

He is charged with first degree murder, two counts of first degree assault, two counts of second degree assault, two counts of reckless endangerment, and firearm-related charges.